RBSE 10th Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education (BSER), Ajmer will release the RBSE 10th Result 2022 today. The Rajasthan Board's RBSE 10th results 2022 to be released today, June 13, 2022, around 3 PM. Making an official announcement about the date and time of the RBSE 10th Result 2022 Rajasthan Education Minister, BD Kalla said, "The result of Madhyamik and Praveshika examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan is going to be declared tomorrow at 3 pm. Best wishes to all the students in advance," on Twitter. Once the result is out candidates can check the result on the official websites at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.

The RBSE has already announced the 12th board results for Science, Arts and Commerce streams. This year around 20 lakh students took Class 10th and 12th board examinations from March 31 to April 26 from 8: 30 am to 11: 45 pm. To pass the examination, students must score at least 33% in each compulsory subject individually.

RBSE 10th Result 2022: Here's how to check your scorecards

Step 1. Visit the official website of Rajasthan Board, rajresults.nic.in.

Step 2. Click on the ‘class 10th Exam Result’ link, on the homepage

Step 3. Enter login details - roll number, DOB and submit

Your RBSE 10th Result 2022 result will appear on the screen

Step 4. Download and take a printout of the result for future references

