हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
rbse 10th result 2022

RBSE 10th results 2022: Rajasthan board to announce results today at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, here's how to check your scorecard

RBSE 10th Result 2022: Rajasthan Board to announce class 10 result today at 3 pm, students can check their scorecards on official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

RBSE 10th results 2022: Rajasthan board to announce results today at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, here&#039;s how to check your scorecard
File Photo

RBSE 10th Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education (BSER), Ajmer will release the RBSE 10th Result 2022 today. The Rajasthan Board's RBSE 10th results 2022 to be released today, June 13, 2022, around 3 PM. Making an official announcement about the date and time of the RBSE 10th Result 2022 Rajasthan Education Minister, BD Kalla said, "The result of Madhyamik and Praveshika examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan is going to be declared tomorrow at 3 pm. Best wishes to all the students in advance," on Twitter. Once the result is out candidates can check the result on the official websites at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.

The RBSE has already announced the 12th board results for Science, Arts and Commerce streams. This year around 20 lakh students took Class 10th and 12th board examinations from March 31 to April 26 from 8: 30 am to 11: 45 pm. To pass the examination, students must score at least 33% in each compulsory subject individually.

RBSE 10th Result 2022: Here's how to check your scorecards

Step 1. Visit the official website of Rajasthan Board, rajresults.nic.in.

Step 2. Click on the ‘class 10th Exam Result’ link, on the homepage

Step 3. Enter login details - roll number, DOB and submit

Your RBSE 10th Result 2022 result will appear on the screen

Step 4. Download and take a printout of the result for future references

RBSE 10th Result 2022: Direct link to check your scorecards

Students must score at least 33% in each compulsory subject individually, to pass the examination.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
rbse 10th result 2022class 10th result 2022 rbseRBSE Result 202210th rbse result 2022rbse 10th class result date10th class result 2022 rbse daterbse 10th result 2022 date10th class result 2022 rbse timerbse 10th class board resultrbse board class 10th result 202210th board result 2022 rbserbse 10th result 2022 rajasthanclass 10th result 2022 rajasthan10th result 2022 rajasthan boardrajasthan board result 10th class 2022Board Results 202210th class result 2022RBSE 10th Class Resultrbse board 10th result 2022RBSE Board Result 202210th Board Result 2022rbse rajasthan baord 10th result 2022rajasthan board result10th class result date 2022 rbseclass 10th rbse board result 2022
Next
Story

Nupur Sharma Comment Row: Rail Blockade in Barasat despite Mamata Banerjee’s warning

Must Watch

PT6M35S

National Herald Case: Delhiites may face trouble due to Congress's protest