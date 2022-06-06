RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2022: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) on Monday (June 6) declared the Class 12th board exam results for the Arts stream at its official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The RBSE has already declared the class 12th board results for Science and Commerce stream on June 1, 2022.

RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2022: How to check your scorecard

Step 1: Visit RBSE's official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, students need to click on the "Examination Results - 2022" link.

Step 3: Students will then be redirected to a new page where they need to click on the "Senior Secondary(Arts) - 2022 Result" link.

Direct Link For RBSE Result 2022 Class 12 Arts

Step 4: Students then need to enter their roll numbers to view their Rajasthan Board Senior Secondary Examination (Arts), 2022 result.

RBSE Board Result 2022: Class 12 Arts result statistics, pass percentage

This year, girls outshined boys in the arts stream result with an overall pass percentage of 97.21%, whereas boys lagged a little behind with an overall pass percent of 95.44%.

