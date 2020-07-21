RBSE Class 12th Arts result 2020 to be announced after one hour at rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Board of School Education (RBSE) is likely to declare the Class 12th Arts stream examination result today (July 21) at 3.15 pm, the state education minister Govind Singh Dotasra said.

Taking to Twitter, Govind Singh Dotasra said, "RBSE Chairman DP Jaroli will release the result of Class 12 Arts stream students at 3.15 pm today."

Once declared, the students can visit the Rajasthan Board Secondary Education (RBSE) official websites - rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in to check their results.

Here's how to check your RBSE Class 12th Arts results online:

1. Go to one of these official websites of the RBSE — rajresults.nic.in; rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

2. Click on the 12th Arts results option.

3. Enter your roll number and other required details.

4. Your result will display on the screen.

The criteria to pass both class 10 and 12 exams of Rajasthan Board remains the same. To pass the exam, students need to obtain at least 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as on an aggregate. For subjects having different theoretical and practical aspects, students will have to clear both the exams separately.

Rajasthan Board RBSE had declared the Class 12th Science results 2020 on July 8 and the overall passing percentage stood at 91.96. On July 13, the Rajasthan board had announced class 12 commerce results.

The Class 12 examination was conducted in March 2020. Some papers were then cancelled due to the outbreak of the pandemic followed by a nationwide lockdown. The remaining papers were conducted from June 18 to 30, 2020 following all the social distancing guidelines

Last year, nearly 11 lakh students had appeared for the BSER class 10 board exam and a similar number is expected to have attended the exam this year too.