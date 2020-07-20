हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rajasthan Board Class 12 results 2020

RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12 Arts Results 2020 to be announced in a few days on rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

The Rajasthan Board Secondary Education (RBSE) is likely to announce Rajasthan Board Class 12 Arts result in 2020 in a few days. The results will be released on the official websites of the board —  rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. 

RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12 Arts Results 2020 to be announced in a few days on rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

The Rajasthan Board Secondary Education (RBSE) is likely to announce Rajasthan Board Class 12 Arts result in 2020 in a few days. The results will be released on the official websites of the board —  rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. 

The Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 12th Science results 2020 were declared on July 8 and the overall passing percentage was recorded at 91.96. On July 13, the Rajasthan board had announced class 12 commerce results.

Here's how to check your RBSE Class 12th Arts results 2020 online:

Step 1: Go to one of these official websites of the RBSE — rajresults.nic.in; rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the 12th Arts results option.
Step 3: Enter your roll number and other required details.
Step 4: Your result will display on the screen.

To pass the exam, students need to obtain at least 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as on an aggregate. For subjects having different theoretical and practical aspects, students will have to clear both the exams separately.

The Class 12 examination was conducted in March 2020. Some papers were then cancelled due to the outbreak of the pandemic followed by a nationwide lockdown. The remaining papers were conducted from June 18 to 30, 2020 following all the social distancing guidelines.

In 2019, 85.48 per cent students had passed the Rajasthan Board 12th Arts exam.

Tags:
Rajasthan Board Class 12 results 2020Rajasthan Board Secondary EducationRBSE Result
Next
Story

250 guests may attend 'bhoomi poojan' ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya

  • 11,18,043Confirmed
  • 27,497Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,43,35,705Confirmed
  • 6,03,285Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M51S

Good news on indigenous corona vaccine, trial begins in Delhi’s AIIMS