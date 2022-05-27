JAIPUR: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to release the RBSE Result 2022 for Classes 5, 8, 10 and 12 very soon. According to reports, the board will release the RBSE Result 2022 on its official websites - rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to the RBSE board officials, the RBSE Class 12th result 2022 is most likely to be released before the RBSE class 10th result this year. Also, the RBSE is expected to release the BSER Class 12th result 2022 for Science and Commerce stream on May 28, however, the results for the Arts stream may be declared around mid-June.

Meanwhile, the BSER 10th result 2022 is expected to come in the first week of June. The RBSE class 5th result 2022 and class 8th result 2022, which were expected on May 25, may be delayed.

As per the information, the BSER 8th result 2022 may be expected on June 1, however, there is no official confirmation regarding the BSER 5th result 2022 yet.

The RBSE has completed the evaluation process and students are advised to keep tracking the official website for any announcement on the final BSER result 2022 dates.

HOW TO CHECK BSER RESULT 2022

-Log in to official websites: rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

-Click on the RBSE 10th result and the RBSE 12th result link of various streams

-You will be redirected to a new page.

-Enter your name, class, and other credentials on the website.

-Your RBSE Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.