Reaction to action: Rakesh Tikait on death of BJP workers in Lakhimpur Kheri violence

New Delhi: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Saturday (October 9) courted controversy after saying he does not consider people who killed BJP workers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri as culprits as they only reacted to SUV running over protesting farmers and called it “reaction to an action”.

Addressing a press conference, in the national capital, Tikait said, "The killing of two BJP workers in Lakhimpur Kheri after a convoy of cars mowed down four farmers is a reaction to an action. I do not consider those involved in the killings as culprits.”

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) leader Yogendra Yadav who was also present at the conference demanded justice in Lakhimpur Kheri violence that killed eight people including four farmers. "We are sad over the loss of lives, be it BJP workers or farmers. It was unfortunate and we hope justice is done,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, whose son Ashish is accused in October 3 violence, should also be removed from the government as "he started this conspiracy and is also protecting the culprits in the case", Yadav claimed.

He added that the SKM on Dusshera (October 15) will burn the effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to protest against the violence.

In the violence that erupted during a farmers’ protest in Uttar Pradesh, eight people lost their lives, including four farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri. Among the other four, two who died were present in the cars, apparently a part of a convoy of BJP workers who came to welcome Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, while one was a local journalist and one was a driver.

Farmer leaders have claimed that Ajay Kumar Mishra's son Ashish was in one of the cars which allegedly knocked down some farmers who were protesting against the deputy CM's visit. An FIR has been filed against Ashish Mishra and others in connection with the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Earlier on Saturday farmer leaders called for the arrest of Ajay Mishra and his son in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, stating the incident was a "pre-planned conspiracy".

Late on Saturday, Ashish Mishra was arrested in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. The nine-member SIT headed by Deputy Inspector General of Police Upendra Agarwal, arrested Mishra after interrogating him for over 11 hours.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV