'Ready For Narco Test If...': WFI Chief Dares Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia

New Delhi: Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment by a section of wrestlers, on Sunday said he is ready to undergo a narco test provided grapplers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia take it too.

In a Facebook post in Hindi, Singh, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP, said, "I am ready to undergo narco test, polygraph test or lie detector test, but my condition is that Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia should also take them with me. If both the wrestlers agree to the same, call a press conference and make the announcement. I promise them that I am ready for the test."

He also held a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district on Sunday and said that the protesting wrestlers have become 'toys of politics'.

Speaking at the meeting, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said, "I don't understand that the children for whose success I sacrificed everything, have become toys of politics today".

He stated that even after four months, the wrestlers do not have any audio, video, or any other recording to prove their allegations against him

"They should know that the whole country is angry today. People of all castes and religions are standing with me," Singh claimed.

India's top wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik, are protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar since April 23, demanding the arrest of Singh for allegedly sexually harassing seven women wrestlers, including a minor.

Earlier on May 10, the protesting wrestlers had demanded a Narco Test on Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh under Supreme Court supervision after he claimed innocence to the allegations of sexual harassment.

"Those people speaking in favour of the WFI chief and saying that we are lying, I would say that Brij Bhushan should undergo a Narco Test under Supreme Court... And also the seven women wrestlers (who have alleged sexual harassment)," 2016 Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi had told a press conference.

'Whosoever is found guilty, hang them,' she said.

A day after Delhi police registered two FIRs against him on April 28, Singh had claimed innocence and said he was ready 'to face any kind of investigation'.

Meanwhile, on the directions of the Supreme Court, Delhi Police is investigating the case after lodging an FIR against the BJP leader, while the Sports Ministry has cancelled all activities of the wrestling federation with immediate effect till the investigation into the allegations of the wrestlers is completed.