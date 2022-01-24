Real-life 'Munna Bhai': Proxy candidates among 10 arrested for UPTET malpractice

New Delhi: As many as 10 real-life 'Munna Bhai' were arrested on Sunday (January 23, 2022) for allegedly engaging in acts of examination malpractice during the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021.

A proxy candidate, identified as Amarjeet Verma, was arrested from Pratapgarh's Saket Girls Inter College examination centre. He was appearing in place of aspirant Vivek Kumar and an electronic device was recovered from him.

Likewise, Vijay Bahadur Saroj, appearing in the exam in place of Deepak Kumar, was arrested from Prayagraj, a Special Task Force (STF) statement issued in Lucknow informed.

Sarvjeet Verma (of Pratapgarh), Raju Kumar Manjhi (of Siwan district in Bihar) and Dinesh Chandra Singh (Fatehpur) who used to charge huge sums of money from aspirants to provide them with solvers were also arrested from Prayagraj.

Another proxy candidate, Pappu Singh alias Arnav Singh, a resident of the Vaishali district of Bihar, was arrested in Jaunpur district.

In Moradabad, Sonu Pal, a member of a solver gang, who used to take a hefty amount from aspirants, was also arrested.

Three members of a solver gang including a mastermind and a candidate were arrested in Meerut.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that UPTET was conducted successfully and congratulated all the officers and employees associated with the examination process.

Taking to Twitter, Adityanath said, "Successful conduct of UPTET-2021 is an achievement in the challenging situations of the COVID pandemic. For this, I heartily congratulate all the officers and employees associated with the conduct of the examination including all the candidates, centre administrators, room inspectors, supervisors."

कोरोना महामारी की चुनौतीपूर्ण स्थितियों में UPTET-2021 का सफल आयोजन एक उपलब्धि है। इसके लिए सभी अभ्यर्थियों, केन्द्र व्यवस्थापकों, कक्ष निरीक्षकों, पर्यवेक्षकों सहित परीक्षा के आयोजन से जुड़े सभी अधिकारियों एवं कर्मचारियों को हार्दिक बधाई। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 23, 2022

This is noteworthy that the UPTET was cancelled last year following the alleged question paper leak.

