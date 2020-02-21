Rear Admiral Antony George assumes charge as Chief Staff Officer at Southern Naval Command

Kochi (Kerala): Rear Admiral Antony George on Thursday assumed charge as the Chief Staff Officer (Training) at Headquarters, Southern Naval Command.

A graduate from St. Stephen`s College, New Delhi, George was commissioned into the Indian Navy on in July 1987. The officer is an Anti-Submarine Warfare Specialist, who hails from the district of Alappuzha in Kerala.

"During his illustrious career spanning over 32 years, the Flag Officer has tenanted several important appointments, both at sea and ashore. His major sea assignments include the Fleet ASW Officer of the Western Fleet, Commands of the Missile Corvette INS Khanjar and the Guided Missile Frigate INS Tarkash (which he commissioned in Kaliningrad, Russia)," an official release said.

The Flag Officer has undergone the Advanced Command and Staff Course in UK and the Naval Higher Command Course at the Naval War College, Mumbai. Prior to the present appointment, he was the first Assistant Chief of the Naval Staff in charge of "Staff Requirements" of the Navy, a post which he held for over two years.