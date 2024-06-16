New Delhi: Former Union Minister and Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday criticized All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) for boycotting the Vikravandi assembly by-elections. Chidambaram alleged that AIDMK received instructions from the 'top' to facilitate the electoral chances of the NDA candidate.

Chidambaram shared a post on microblogging site X and emphasised that the INDIA alliance can surely secure the victory of the DMK candidate for the seat.

"AIADMK's decision to boycott the Vikravandi by-election is clear evidence that it has received instructions from the 'top' to facilitate the electoral chances of the NDA candidate (PMK). Both the BJP and AIADMK are fighting the battle through a proxy (PMK). The INDIA bloc must ensure the resounding victory of the DMK candidate," the post read.

Earlier, AIADMK announced to boycott of Vikravandi Assembly constituency by-polls, scheduled to be held on July 10.

After the demise of DMK MLA Pugazhenthi (71) in April this year it becomes important to conduct a by-poll.

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) fielded C Anbumani as the NDA candidate for the by-polls from the Vikravandi assembly constituency. PMK joined an alliance with the BJP in recent general elections.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party Vice President Narayanan Thirupathy on Saturday said that BJP has pushed the AIADMK to third position and it is very clear that AIADMK lost its will to fight.

"It is very clear that BJP has pushed the AIADMK to third position. They all know that we are very strong and they are afraid that they will be exposed in these mid-term polls...As an opposition party, they should have contested this election. In politics, you need to fight. It is clear that you (AIADMK) have lost the will to fight," the BJP leader told ANI.