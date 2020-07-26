हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

Recite Hanuman Chalisa five times till August 5 to end coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, says BJP MP Pragya Thakur

Amid the rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases in the country, BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur on Saturday (July 25) said that people should recite the Hanuman Chalisa five times a day till August 5 in order to end coronavirus pandemic.

It is to be noted that the "Bhoomi pujan'' ceremony for the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya is scheduled to take place on August 5 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also attend the historical ceremony.

"Let us all of us together make a spiritual effort to wish people good health and end the coronavirus epidemic. Recite ''Hanuman Chalisa'' five times a day at your home from July 25 to August 5. Conclude this ritual by lighting lamps on August 5 and offering ''aarti'' to Lord Ram at home," tweeted Thakur.

The Bhopal MP added that the BJP hovernment has imposed lockdown in Bhopal till August 4 in order to curb the spread of coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh.

"Though the lockdown will be over on August 4, this ritual (recitation of the Hanuman Chalisa, a hymn in praise of Lord Hanuman) will end on August 5, when ''bhoomi pujan'' for Ram temple in Ayodhya will be performed. We will celebrate that day like Diwali," Thakur told PTI.

"When people... Hindus from across the country recite the ''Hanuman Chalisa'' in one voice, it will definitely work and we will be free from coronavirus...This is your prayer to Lord Ram," she noted.

