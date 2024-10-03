Record-Breaking Start: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Witnesses Record 11 Crore Customer Visits In First 48 Hours

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 witnessed a record-breaking start with over 11 crore customer visits in first 48 hours. 80 percent of the visits were witnessed from tier 2 and smaller towns.

Amazon India’s biggest shopping event is now live. Can you share some key insights on customer response so

far?

The first 48 hours of the event have been nothing short of phenomenal, with over 11 crore visits recorded on the platform. We’ve seen an overwhelming response from customers across the country, especially from Tier 2 and 3 cities, which account for over 65% of our total sales during this period, said Saurabh Srivastava, Vice President - Categories, Amazon India.

In these early stages, categories like smartphones, home appliances, fashion, and beauty products have shown impressive demand. Over 200,000 customers purchased a mobile phone for the first time, reflecting growing confidence in investing in quality technology. Premium products are in high demand, with premium smartphones seeing a 30% YoY growth and high-end gaming laptops experiencing a staggering 35X increase in sales. Large appliances recorded a 1.7X spike from customers utilizing exchange offers, while premium watches and jewelry witnessed over a 2X spike YoY.

We are also noticing significant traction in grocery, everyday essentials, and home décor, reflecting the wide variety of interests among our customers, with grocery sales increasing by 25%. Additionally, we are observing a remarkable shift towards digital payments, with Amazon Pay seeing increased adoption as customers choose seamless, rewarding transactions. Amazon Pay UPI usage grew 16% YoY, marking the highest usage ever recorded, reflective of the increased comfort Indians have with digital payments today.

Customers are engaging more with features like 'Prime Early Access,' which has attracted over 1 million Prime members who accessed exclusive deals.

In 2023, we witnessed a record of more than 1.1 billion visits with 4 million+ new customers shopping on Amazon India for the first time. The biggest ever in history! This year, based on the incredible momentum we’ve seen in the first 48 hours, we expect to surpass last year’s performance. We are confident that this will be the biggest Amazon Great Indian Festival ever.

2. How is Amazon leveraging AI/ML to enhance customer and seller experience?

Innovation is at the core of our strategy. This year, we’ve introduced AI-Generated Review Highlights, which summarize customer reviews to help users make faster, informed decisions. We’ve also launched Rufus, a conversational shopping assistant powered by Generative AI. Currently in beta, Rufus enables natural language

interactions within the Amazon app, making it easy to ask product-related questions, get recommendations, or compare products. Whether typing or speaking, customers can now enjoy a more intuitive shopping experience, further enhanced by AI-powered tools like personalized recommendations for seamless shopping assistance.

