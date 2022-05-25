हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bank recruitment 2022

Recruitment 2022: Rs 63,000 salary for graduates, GRAB this job opportunity otherwise...

Bank Recruitment 2022: Candidates will be recruited for the posts of Senior Manager, Manager, Assistant Manager and Chief Manager under a total of 7 groups. New candidates can apply for the post of Assistant Manager. Experienced candidates are eligible for the post of Senior Manager, Manager and Chief Manager. A total of 312 specialist officers will be appointed. 

Recruitment 2022: Rs 63,000 salary for graduates, GRAB this job opportunity otherwise...

Indian Bank has notified over 300 vacancies for the recruitment of Specialist Officers (SO) across the country. Interested candidates can apply through online by checking the various information prescribed for various posts in the notification. The online applications on the official website indianbank.in started from May 24 and will continue till June 14, 2022. Candidates will be recruited for the posts of Senior Manager, Manager, Assistant Manager and Chief Manager under a total of 7 groups. Fresher candidates can apply for the post of Assistant Manager. Experienced candidates are eligible for the post of Senior Manager, Manager and Chief Manager. A total of 312 specialist officers will be appointed. 

Important date 

Start Date of Online Application - 24th May 2022
Last date to apply online - June 14, 2022

How to apply

Step 1: Open the official website of Indian Bank, indianbank.in.
Step 2: Go to the 'Career' option on the homepage.
Step 3: Click on the link for new registration.
Step 4: Enter your details and submit the fee.
Step 5: Make the final submission and save with it. 

Prescribed qualifications and pay scales

The recruitment will be made to a total of 60 different posts. The prescribed educational qualification and age limit are different for everyone. Before applying, candidates need to verify the eligibility information prescribed in the notification. All posts have been divided into 4 scales, based on which candidates will get their salaries. The pay scale is as follows-

Scale I - Rs 36,000 - Rs 63,840
Scale II - Rs 48,170-Rs 69,810
Scale III - Rs 63,840 - Rs 78,230
Scale IV - Rs 76,010 - Rs 89,890

