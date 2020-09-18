Recruitment drive in Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath seeks details of vacant posts in all departments

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday (September 18) directed senior officials to ensure that recruitment drives are carried out in the next three months in a transparent manner and distribute appointment letters in six months.

The Chief Minister is learned to have taken this decision to scuttle the opposition parties' protest over the issue of unemployment across the state on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on Thursday.

In a meeting with senior officials, CM Yogi sought details of vacant posts in all departments in a week, and directed the officials to carry out recruitment drives in the next three months in a transparent manner as was done in the "recruitment for some three lakh jobs."

The Chief Minister, according to a statement issued in Lucknow, said, "The present government adopted a transparent process and provided jobs to over three lakh applicants in the past three years."

According to the statement, since 2017, 1,37,253 people were recruited on various posts in the police department; 54,706 in the basic education department; 8,556 in the health, medical, and family welfare department and 28,622 under the National Health Mission.

It further said that 26,103 were given jobs through the UP Public Service Commission, 16,708 through the UP Subordinate Services Selection Commission; 14,000 in the secondary education department; and 4,615 in the higher education department.

In the basic education and police departments, the state government has recruited 69,000 and 16,629 people, respectively.

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on Thursday, opposition parties, including the Samajwadi Party and the Congress, staged protests across the state over the issue of unemployment.