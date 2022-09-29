REET 2022 Result likely TOMORROW at reetbser2022.in- Steps to download result here

REET 2022: Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers, REET 2022 objection window closed on August 25, 2022. Candidates are waiting for the REET result now. As per latest reports REET result will be out tomorrow on 16 September. As per reports, the REET Result 2022 was expected to be released in the last week of August. Many local media reports suggested the BSER Ajmer would release the REET Result on September 30, 2022. However, candidates are still waiting for the result. The REET 2022 raise objection window was opened on Aug 18, 2022 for candidates who had registered for the REET Exam till May 23, 2022. The last date to submit any changes in the REET 2022 application form was Aug 25, 2022.

REET 2022: Here is how to download Result

Firstly, you have to visit the official website i.e. https://www.reetbser2022.in/

Secondly, click on the ‘REET Result – 2022’ link. It will be provided on your left-hand side.

Thirdly, the page will open the BSER REET Scorecard login window. It will ask you to provide your login credentials. At this moment, you will enter your name, mother’s name, roll number, and date of birth.

After that, enter the captcha text and click on the ‘Next’ button.

Immediately after that, you will be able to check your BSER REET Rank Card 2022. Moreover, check every detail is mentioned correctly.

Once you have checked your result, remember to download it and print a copy as well.

Lastly, keep the result copy in good condition.

REET Result 2022

BSER will likely release the REET result 2022 in online mode on the official website on 30 September. Along with the REET sarkari result, the exam authority will also release the REET cut off level 2 and REET cut off level 1. It is mandatory to meet the REET cut off for the level of the candidates who have appeared in the REET 2021 exam to get qualified.