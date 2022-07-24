Controversy has erupted over the removal of veils from women candidates in the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers. To ensure that no one takes the exam by dishonest means, female candidates were instructed to remove their veils before sitting the exam.

It is learned that not only the veil was removed, but also the sleeves of many candidates were cut off, the safety pins of the sarees of some were removed. It has been alleged that some candidates were again asked to remove the bandage from the wound. Moreover, many candidates are asked to remove their bangles, mangalsutra and shoes too. These incidents are reported to have taken place in Rajasthan's Dungarpur district. There were total 32 examination centers of 'WRIT' in that district.

Earlier, around 100 students who appeared for the medical entrance exam in Kerala recently complained that they were forced to remove their bras before appearing for the exam. In this context, a student spoke about her experience in front of the media. She said, 'They asked us to take off our bras and put them on a table. All bras are assembled there. When we came back after the exam it was crowded. But I found my bra. They took our bras and asked us to leave. We were very embarrassed to hear this. But everyone waits there to wear a bra. It was dark and there was no place to change clothes...'