हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
West Bengal

Reinstate security of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari: Calcutta High Court to West Bengal government

The Calcutta High Court directed the West Bengal Government to provide security to the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari that was withdrawn by the state.

Reinstate security of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari: Calcutta High Court to West Bengal government
File Photo

New Delhi: The Calcutta High Court on Friday (July 2, 2021) ordered the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal Government to provide security to West Bengal Assembly’s leader of opposition and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari. The High Court ordered the state government to reinstate the security it withdrew from Suvendu Adhikari. 

While hearing Suvendu Adhikari’s security case, a single bench of Justice Shivkant Prasad ruled that the security of the BJP MLA lies on the shoulders of the state and it should be the state government who needs to ensure Adhikari is not exposed to the threat. 

The High Court bench also stated that Suvendu Adhikari already enjoys Z-category security cover by the Ministry of Home Affairs and he need not be provided any additional security by the state government besides the one which was taken away.

Report of the Directorate Security mentioned that Adhikari is already being provided state’s security for the pilot, route lining and meetings.

The security provided to Suvendu Adhikari by the West Bengal Government had been withdrawn on May 18, 2021, after which, the BJP MLA moved to the High Court in the matter.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
West BengalCalcutta High CourtSuvendu AdhikariMamata BanerjeeTMCBJP
Next
Story

India records 44,111 new COVID-19 infections, active caseload drops below 5 lakh after nearly 100 days

Must Watch

PT37M36S

DNA: 100 years of Chinese Communist Party