Reinstate security of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari: Calcutta High Court to West Bengal government

New Delhi: The Calcutta High Court on Friday (July 2, 2021) ordered the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal Government to provide security to West Bengal Assembly’s leader of opposition and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari. The High Court ordered the state government to reinstate the security it withdrew from Suvendu Adhikari.

While hearing Suvendu Adhikari’s security case, a single bench of Justice Shivkant Prasad ruled that the security of the BJP MLA lies on the shoulders of the state and it should be the state government who needs to ensure Adhikari is not exposed to the threat.

The High Court bench also stated that Suvendu Adhikari already enjoys Z-category security cover by the Ministry of Home Affairs and he need not be provided any additional security by the state government besides the one which was taken away.

Report of the Directorate Security mentioned that Adhikari is already being provided state’s security for the pilot, route lining and meetings.

The security provided to Suvendu Adhikari by the West Bengal Government had been withdrawn on May 18, 2021, after which, the BJP MLA moved to the High Court in the matter.

