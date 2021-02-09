Relief for Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, six journalists as SC stays their arrest in sedition case

NEW DELHI: In a big relief to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and six senior journalists, the Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed their arrest in connection with the FIRs registered against them for allegedly sharing unverified news on the death of a protester during the farmers' tractor rally on the Republic Day.

Supreme Court stays arrest of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, & senior journalists, while hearing the petition challenging registration of multiple FIRs against them for allegedly sharing certain unconfirmed news on death of a protester, during the tractor rally on Republic Day. pic.twitter.com/DAv5Jy7uIp — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2021

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and six senior journalists had been booked by the Noida Police for sedition, among other charges, over the violence during farmers' tractor rally on January 26 in Delhi.

The FIR against them was lodged at the Sector 20 police station following a complaint by a resident who alleged that "digital broadcast" and "social media posts" by these people were responsible for the violence during a tractor rally by farmers in the national capital.

The senior journalists named in the FIR are - Mrinal Pande, Rajdeep Sardesai, Vinod Jose, Zafar Agha, Paresh Nath and Anant Nath. An unidentified person was also named in the FIR.

The FIR against them was lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 124A (sedition), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 120B (criminal conspiracy), among others.

They have also been booked under relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act. On January 26, thousands of protesting farmers clashed with the police during the tractor rally called by farmer unions to highlight their demand for the repeal of the Centre's three farm laws.

Many of the protesters, driving tractors, reached the Red Fort and entered the monument. Some protesters even hoisted religious flags on its domes and the flagstaff at the ramparts, where the national flag is unfurled by the prime minister on Independence Day.

Live TV