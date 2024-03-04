Relief To AAP As SC Extends Deadline To Vacate Its Offices At Rouse Avenue Till June 15

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday extended the deadline for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to vacate its offices at Rouse Avenue until June 15, 2024. This decision came after the court recognized that the land had been allotted to the Delhi High Court for the purpose of expanding judicial infrastructure.



Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra presided over the bench, directing AAP to seek land allotment for its offices from the Land And Development Office. Emphasizing AAP's lack of lawful right to remain on the premises, the bench urged the L&DO to process the application and provide a decision within four weeks.

Representing the ruling party of Delhi, senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi highlighted AAP's status as one of the six national parties in India. Singhvi expressed discontent over the party's allocated space, comparing it unfavorably to others' locations. Taking into account the upcoming general elections, the court granted an extension until June 15, 2024, for AAP to vacate the premises. This extension aimed to expedite the utilization of the land earmarked for the expansion of the district judiciary's infrastructure.

Previously, the top court had instructed the Delhi government and the Registrar General of the Delhi High Court to collaborate on removing encroachments by AAP on the land designated for the High Court at Rouse Avenue.