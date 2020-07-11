Remdesivir, Tocilizumab, Favipiravir cannot be sold without medical prescription, says Drug Control department

New Delhi: The Delhi government's Drug control Department on Friday (July 11, 2020) said that COVID-19 drug namely Remdesivir, Tocilizumab, Favipiravir should only be used for emergency purpose and directed the state drug controller to keep strict vigil on the matter and check the selling of these medicines to prevent black marketing.

The advisory read, ''CDSCO. Govt of India has granted permission to manufacture and market the COVID-19 drug, Remdesivir to restricted emergency use only and has granted permission to only three companies for restricted emergency use subject to various conditions and restrictions.''

The statement further informed that currently only two companies namely Hetero Labs Ltd and Cipla Ltd are manufacturing these COVID-19 drug in the country.

The drug department has instructed all the inspector staff for keeping close over any such clandestine activity. The statement stated that the drug can be sold under the prescription of medical specialists only and Remdesivir can be supplied only to hospitals and institutions.

The Drug department further warned that stringent action will be taken against those not following the instruction.