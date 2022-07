New Delhi: Taking yet another preventive measure, the Centre on Friday directed the social media platforms to remove content glorifying the brutal Udaipur beheading incident in the name of avenging insult to Islam. A notice issued by the Ministry of Electronics and IT said, “social media platforms need to remove content which encourages, glorifies or justifies brutal murder in Udaipur.”

Kanhaiya Lal, a resident of Udaipur in Rajasthan, was killed on Tuesday by two cleaver-wielding men, Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, who posted a grisly video of the crime online claiming responsibility for the "beheading".

"Through this notice, you are directed to forthwith ensure that as part of your obligation of due diligence, safety and trust, you proactively and immediately remove any and all content, either in the form of a text message, audio, video, photo or any other form, that seem to encourage/glorify/justify this murder and killing with a view to prevent any incitement and disruption of public order and to restore public peace and harmony," the notice dated June 29 said.

The video of the brutal murder was posted online and there have been several reported instances of social media handles and accounts glorifying and justifying the murder. The incident triggered widespread protests in parts of the country and prohibitory orders were clamped in order to control the law and order situation.

The police later nabbed the two culprits and the case was handed over to the NIA.

