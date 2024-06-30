Renu Raj: Full-Time Job Holder Cracks UPSC In 1st Attempt With AIR 2, Incredeble Story

IAS Renu Raj Success Story: The UPSC Civil Services Exam is one of the toughest exams in India. Each year, only about 1,000 candidates manage to pass this grueling test. Today, we spotlight IAS Officer Renu Raj from Kottayam, Kerala, who not only cracked the exam in her first attempt but also secured the second rank in the 2014 Civil Services Examination.

Renu Raj left her medical practice to take the UPSC exam. Known for her strict actions against illegal constructions and land encroachments in the hill station of Munnar, she has made a significant impact in her role as an IAS officer.

Renu completed her schooling at St. Teresa's Higher Secondary School in Kottayam. She then pursued a degree in medicine from Government Medical College, Kottayam. Her father is a retired government employee, and her mother is a homemaker. Renu has two sisters, both of whom are doctors.

In an interview, Renu mentioned that becoming an IAS officer was her childhood dream. While working as a surgeon, she realized her desire to make a broader impact on society, which led her to decide to pursue the IAS.

"I thought that as a doctor, I could help 50 or 100 patients, but as a civil service officer, my decisions could benefit thousands of people," Renu Raj once said. This realization propelled her to take the UPSC Civil Services Exam.

Renu Raj’s story is a testament to the power of dedication and determination. Balancing a full-time job while preparing for one of the toughest exams in the country, she achieved extraordinary success and continues to inspire countless aspirants.