Republic Day 2023: List of All Chief Guests on R-Day Parade (1950-2023), Check Selection Process

Republic Day 2023: The President of Egypt, Abdeh Fattah Al Sisi, will be the chief guest on 74th Republic Day, 2023, who has recently accepted the Republic Day invitation. He used to be the defense minister and army chief of Egypt earlier. Every year, Republic Day is celebrated with the armed forces holding a parade in honor of the day. It is the day when our constitution came into force on 26 January 1950, making India a democratic republic. Sources in defence establishments said in 2020 that before the pandemic hit India, around 1.25 lakh people were allowed to attend the parade. But this year, only 5,000-8,000 people may be allowed to attend the Republic Day celebrations on January 26, 2023 due to the current COVID-19 situation.

The Government of India has opted to reserve the front row for special official invitees this year. The first line would be laborers and their families, duty road maintenance workers, and other nearby residents such as rickshaw pullers and vegetable vendors. This year's Republic Day celebration will focus on 'Common People's Participation'.

As an independent, sovereign and democratic country, India implemented its constitution on 26 January 1950. Since then, India, being a democratic republic, holds a grand ceremony every year to celebrate Republic Day, and a foreign leader is invited every year by the Government of India. The initial four Republic Day Parades were held at various places (Red Fort, Ramlila Maidan, Irwin Stadium, Kingsway) between 1950 and 1954. However, in 1955, Rajpath was chosen as the permanent venue for the Republic Day celebrations. Indonesian President Sukarno was the first chief guest of India's first Republic Day parade on 26 January 1950. Representatives of the United Kingdom and France have been invited 5-5 times.

Republic Day 2023: How is the Chief Guest Chosen?

In India's Republic Day parade, the chief guest is given the country's highest honor in terms of protocol, but do you know how the chief guest of Republic Day is selected? Six months before Republic Day, the Government of India sends invitations to the head of state or government depending on the type of India's relationship with the country concerned. Before sending invitations, the approval of the Indian Prime Minister is sought in addition to the approval from the President of India.The main objective of inviting a foreign leader is to promote bilateral ties and to showcase the diversity and richness of Indian culture.

Let's have a look at the list of all the chief guests in the Republic Day Parade (1950-2023)