Republic Day Parade 2023: West Bengal tableau to highlight Durga Puja

New Delhi: West Bengal will depict the famous Durga Puja of Kolkata, which was included in UNESCO'S Intangible Cultural Heritage List, to highlight women's empowerment in its tableau at the Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Republic Day this year. The tableau will also highlight local art and culture, officials said here. There will be terracotta pieces too to showcase the art and culture of the state, an official involved in the preparation of the tableau said. "The tableau will have a traditional Durga idol with those of goddesses Lakshmi and Saraswati and gods Kartikeya and Ganesh (worshipped as her progeny). Goddess Durga is the symbol of women's empowerment," an official involved in the preparation of the tableau said.

A total of 23 tableaux; 17 from states and union territories and six from various ministries and departments will depict India's vibrant cultural heritage, economic and social progress during the ceremonial parade. This year, 'Nari Shakti' will be the theme for the majority of the floats.

In 2022, the Center cancelled the tableau on Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and his Indian National Army proposed by West Bengal for the Republic Day program for non-compliance of the guidelines.

It prompted Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in protest against it. "This time the Center could not stop the permission as it is on Durga Puja. Anyway, we are happy," Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy said.

(With inputs from PTI)