Farmers protest

Republic Day violence: Delhi police announces Rs1 lakh reward for information on accused Lakhbir Singh

The Delhi Police have arrested three more people in connection with the violence that took place during the farmers’ tractor rally in Delhi’s Burari area on January 26. Various teams of the Delhi Police Crime Branch and Special Cell are conducting search operations in Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi-NCR.

Picture credit: PTI

New Delhi: Lakhbir Singh also known as Lakha Sidhana is wanted for his involvement in the Republic Day violence in the national capital. The Delhi Police have announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to his arrest.

ANI quoted officials saying that three more people were arrested on Saturday in connection with the violence that took place during the farmers’ tractor rally in Delhi’s Burari area on January 26. 

The accused have been identified as Sukhmeet Singh (35), Gundeep Singh (33) and Harvinder Singh (32).

The Delhi Police Special Cell on Tuesday had arrested Iqbal Singh from Hoshiarpur in Punjab who was also suspected of being involved in the January 26 Delhi violence case.

Iqbal's arrest came hours after the Delhi Police cell arrested Punjabi actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu "for inciting farmers during the tractor rally on Republic Day at Red Fort and other areas."

So far, a total of 14 people have been arrested in connection with the violence. 

On Republic Day, protesting farmers did not follow the prearranged route and broke barricades to enter Delhi, clashed with police, and vandalised property in several parts of the national capital during the farmers’ tractor rally. 

They also entered the Red Fort and unfurled their flags from its ramparts.

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws.

(With inputs from ANI)

 

