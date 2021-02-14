हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Greta Thunberg

Greta Thunberg toolkit case: Delhi Police arrests 21-year-old climate activist from Bengaluru

A Special cell of the Delhi Police on Sunday (February 14, 2021) arrested a 21-year-old climate activist from Bengaluru in the Greta Thunberg toolkit case. The police claims that the toolkit was edited by her and sent ahead which was later shared by Thunberg.

Greta Thunberg toolkit case: Delhi Police arrests 21-year-old climate activist from Bengaluru

New Delhi: A Special cell of the Delhi Police on Sunday (February 14, 2021) arrested a 21-year-old climate activist from Bengaluru in the Greta Thunberg toolkit case. The police claims that the toolkit was edited by her and sent ahead.

Delhi Police had sought Google’s help to trace the IP address of the authors who uploaded the toolkit on the ongoing farmers’ protest in Delhi.

The Delhi Police wrote a letter to the internet search giant to get the IP address or the location from where the toolkit was made and uploaded on the social media platform, as per a report by ANI. 

The teen Swedish climate and environmental activist had shared the toolkit on Twitter. Her tweet had evoked a strong response from international celebrities and activists like Rihanna, who also voiced support for the farmers’ agitation.

It was reported on Thursday that the Delhi Police had registered an FIR against Thunberg over her tweets on farmers’ protest.

