COVID-19

Research on COVID-19 nasal vaccine in progress, could be gamechanger: PM Modi

The PM said that nasal vaccines would give a big boost in the fight against the pandemic.

Research on COVID-19 nasal vaccine in progress, could be gamechanger: PM Modi
File Photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (June 7) said that research on nasal vaccines for COVID-19 is in progress in the country.

“Research is being conducted for a nasal vaccine in the country,” the prime minister said.

He said that it would give a big boost and be a gamechanger in the fight against the pandemic

The PM’s statement comes as Bharat Biotech is soon planning to launch the BBV154 nasal vaccine in the country.

In his address to that nation, Modi announced that the central government will provide free vaccines to all citizens above 18 years of age from June 21.

