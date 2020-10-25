Reserve Bank of India governor Shakti Kanta Das tests positive for coronavirus

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

Reserve Bank of India governor Shakti Kanta Das tests positive for novel coronavirus on Sunday (October 25, 2020).

New Delhi: Reserve Bank of India governor Shakti Kanta Das tests positive for novel coronavirus on Sunday (October 25, 2020).

Confirming the development on Twitter, Das tweeted that he has tested positive for coronavirus and that he is asymptomatic. He informed that he is feeling alright and has gone into isolation. 

He wrote: "I have tested COVID-19 positive. Asymptomatic. Feeling very much alright. Have alerted those who came in contact in recent days. Will continue to work from isolation. Work in RBI will go on normally. I am in touch with all Deputy Governors and other officers through VC and telephone."

Further Das wrote that he has alerted others who came in touch with him to get themselves tested.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases in India crossed 78-lakh mark on Sunday (October 25) with 50,129 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours as per the Ministry of Health.

The total coronavirus cases in India now stands at 78,64,811 which includes 6,68,154 active cases and 70,78,123 cured/discharged cases. In the last 24 hours India recorded a dip of 1,40,702 in the number of active cases and recoveries surged by 62,077. The death toll in India stands at 1,18,534 with 578 new deaths as per the Union Ministry of Heath. 

