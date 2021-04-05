Result announced for Bihar Board BSEB class 10, 2021, check biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboardonline.com

New Delhi: The Bihar Board 10th Class Result has been declared on Monday (April 5, 2021) by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). The results have been released for the Class 10 examination that was held between February 17 and March 10 where over 16.8 lakh people took the exam.

The result has been released on BSEB's official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Know how to check BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2021:

1. Visit the official websites of Bihar Board - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, bsebonline.in or biharboardonline.com

2. Go to the result sections on the homepage

3. Click on the Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 link

4. Enter the credentials required to log in

5. Check and download Bihar Board 10th Result 2021

Save the result copy for your future reference.



