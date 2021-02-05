REVEALED: Who created toolkit on farmers' protest for Greta Thunberg

NEW DELHI: The authors of the controversial toolkit on the ongoing farmers’ protest that was tweeted and later deleted by teen Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg, have been reportedly identified.

According to sources, the Peace for Justice, an organisation founded by MO Dhaliwal, had created the toolkit on the farmers' protest for Greta Thunberg. According to the sources, the toolkit was created to garner support for the ongoing farmers’ protest and was allegedly provided to Greta Thunberg’ as part of a “larger conspiracy to create disharmony”.

Dhaliwal, who is under the scanner of the Indian security agencies, is a known sympathiser of the Khalistani activists and has been part of several anti-India demonstrations.

Canada-based Dhaliwal is a “self-proclaimed Sikh separatist” and also close to Jagmeet Singh. Several other organisations, including a PR agency, are currently under the scanner of the Indian security agencies in connection with the controversial toolkit on farmers’ protest, which is being seen as a part of a larger sinister conspiracy to defame the Narendra Modi government at the centre.

It has now emerged that Dhaliwal had taken part in a demonstration outside Indian Consulate in Canada on January 26 - the day Indian celebrated its 72nd Republic day. Addressing a gathering there, Dhaliwal said that their real goal is to break India into several parts. It may be recalled that Dhaliwal’s uncle, who was eliminated by the Indian security forces during Operation Bluestar in 1984, was a known Khalistani terrorist.

Amid all this, Delhi Police on Friday said that it will write to Google to get the IP (internet protocol) address or the location from where the toolkit document was created and uploaded on the social media platform and shared by Greta Thunberg.

According to Delhi Police sources, this inquiry is being done to identify the authors of the ‘toolkit’ which was shared on Google Docs. "Delhi Police is going to write to Google to get the IP address or the location from where the doc was made and uploaded on the social media platform. This is being done to identify the authors of the toolkit which was shared on the Google Doc," Delhi Police sources said.

Delhi Police are going to write to Google to get the IP address or the location from where the doc was made and uploaded on social media platform. This is being done to identify the authors of the toolkit which was shared on the Google Doc: Police sources — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2021

Addressing a press conference, Delhi Police Special Commissioner Praveer Ranjan on Thursday said they had registered a case against creators of `Toolkit` and no one had been named in the FIR.

"We have not named anybody in the FIR. It is only against the creators of the `toolkit` which is a matter of investigation. Delhi Police will be investigating that case," he said. Ranjan said protests by farmers at Delhi borders have been going on for days and Delhi Police has been closely monitoring several social media accounts.

"We have identified some 300 accounts spreading dissatisfaction and disharmony towards the Government of India. Toolkit account was being run by a group of Khalistanis. They had decided to conduct a digital strike post the Republic Day incident," he said.

"We have recovered a document about the planned execution. We have found out it is a copycat execution. As of now, we have registered cases against the authors of that account. The case has been handed over to the cyber cell. Investigations are underway," he added.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg had posted the toolkit in a tweet on Wednesday which she later deleted. She had also extended support to protest by farmer unions on the borders of Delhi against the new farm laws."We stand in solidarity with the Farmers Protest in India," she had said in a tweet.

Reacting to it, the External Affairs Ministry had said on Wednesday that protests by farmer unions against new farm laws must be seen in the context of India`s democratic ethos and polity, and the efforts of the government and the concerned farmer groups to resolve the impasse.

It had said that the temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is "neither accurate nor responsible."

