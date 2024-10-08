Rewari Assembly Election Result 2024: Congress Leader Chiranjeev Rao leads As Per Early Trends

Rewari Assembly Election Result Live Updates: Rewari is a key assembly constituency in Rewari district, Haryana. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Haryana Assembly Elections held on October 5, 2024, with the results to be declared on October 8, 2024.

A total of 12 candidates are vying for the 74-Rewari (General) Assembly seat in this election. Here is the list of candidates in the fray for the Rewari Assembly seat in the 2024 Haryana Assembly election: Chiranjeev Rao (INC), Kartar Singh Thekedar (PPID), Laxman Singh Yadav (BJP), Moki Devi (ASPKR), Omdutt Yadav (IND), Prashant Sunny Yadav (IND), Ranbir Singh (RLSWP), Rao Jitender Kumar (IND), Sanjay Sharma (IND), Satish Yadav (AAP), Shishupal (IND), Somany Vijay (BSP).

In the 2019 Haryana Assembly elections, Chiranjeev Rao from the Indian National Congress (INC) secured victory in Rewari, defeating Sunil Kumar of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by a margin of 1,317 votes.

In the 2014 elections, Randhir Singh Kapriwas of the BJP won the Rewari constituency with a significant lead of 45,466 votes over Satish Yadav of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), who garnered 11,539 votes.

In the 2009 elections, Ajay Singh (INC) defeated independent candidate Satish S/O Roshan Lal by a margin of 13,288 votes, with INC securing 40.31% of the vote share. Rewari is one of 90 assembly constituencies in Haryana and is classified as an urban seat within Rewari district in Northern India.

9:00 AM: Congress Leader Chiranjeev Rao leads In Initial Trends

Vote counting has started in Rewari, Haryana. Early trends indicate that INC's Chiranjeev Rao is in the lead, with RLKP's Ranbir Singh trailing in second place.