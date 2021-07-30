हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19 cases

Rising cases of Coronavirus infections in Kerala are worrying: Rahul Gandhi

The 6 member team to Kerala is headed by National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Director, informed Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. 

Image courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday (July 30) appealed to people in Kerala to follow all safety measures and guidelines in view of rising COIVD-19 cases in the state.

The MP from Kerala's Wayanad said in a tweet, "Rising cases of Coronavirus infections in Kerala are worrying." 

Gandhi further added, "I appeal to our brothers and sisters in the state to follow all safety measures & guidelines. Please take care." 

Notably, Kerala reported over 22,000 coronavirus cases for the third day in a row on Thursday. 

The Union Health Ministry of Health & Family Welfare on Thursday decided to depute a high-level multidisciplinary team to Kerala after seeing a continuous rise in COVID-19 daily cases.

According to reports, the Central team will collaborate with the State Health Authorities in instituting effective public health measures for COVID-19 management.

The 6 member team to Kerala is headed by National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Director, informed Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. 

Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted, "As a large number of COVID cases are still being reported in Kerala, the team will aid state`s ongoing efforts in COVID-19 management."

After reaching Kerala today, the team will visit a few districts, a health ministry release said on Thurday.

Earlier, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote a letter to the Kerala government on Super spreader events observed in Kerala in the past recent past. Bhushan also mentioned Covid guidelines need to be followed properly.

The letter suggested a complete lockdown in Kerala from July 31 to August 01 in view of a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases. The Home isolation needs to be observed as per the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). 

(With Agency Inputs)

