Increase In Viral Fever During Festive Season Raises Concern Of New COVID Variant; Should You Worry?

The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a warning regarding a new coronavirus variant known as JN.1, a subtype of BA.2.86

Written By Pooja Makkar|Last Updated: Nov 10, 2023, 08:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Increase In Viral Fever During Festive Season Raises Concern Of New COVID Variant; Should You Worry? Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: Viral diseases pose a serious threat to humans as the causal organism keeps on changing its structure making it difficult to deal with them. The recent mutation of the coronavirus has given rise to a new variant known as JN.1, a subtype of BA.2.86. As the Diwali season unfolds, vigilance is crucial, especially if symptoms such as fever manifest.

WHO's Warning Against New Corona Variant

The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a warning regarding this variant for two primary reasons. Firstly, JN.1 has undergone over 40 mutations, marking it as the first Covid variant to exhibit such rapid morphological changes. Secondly, existing vaccine-derived immunity seems ineffective against this variant. Initially identified in Luxembourg, a small North-Western European country, cases have now emerged in England, France, Iceland, and America. Experts emphasize the urgent need for caution due to its rapid spread.

Is There A New Corona Variant In India?

Although India has yet to record any cases of JN.1, Dr. Zeba Khan of Felix Hospital in Noida highlights the challenges in detecting this new mutation amid India's ongoing battle against diseases like dengue, malaria, typhoid, and various viral fevers. Therefore, with the onset of winter, it becomes imperative to shield oneself from potential viral fevers.

While no instances of JN.1 have been reported in India, this variant is reputed to be significantly more infectious. Belonging to the BA.2.86 family, the JN.1 variant exhibits 41 mutations in its spike protein, a level of change unprecedented among known variants. The symptoms associated with JN.1 remain akin to previous variants, including fever due to cold, chest pain, and difficulty in breathing.

