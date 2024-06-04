LIVE | RJD Election Results 2024: Check Full List of Winners-Losers Candidate Name, Total Vote Margin

RJD- RJD or Rashtriya Janata Dal is an Indian Political party which functions out of the states of Bihar, Jharkhand and Kerala. The party was founded by legendary Indian leader Lalu Prasad Yadav in 1997. RJD is currently the opposition and the largest political party in Bihar. RJD is poised to win seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections in the state of Bihar where it faces the BJP juggernaut. RJD is fighting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with the INDIA alliance which has other major political parties in its midst. These parties include Congress, SP, AAP and many more.