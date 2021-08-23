Road leading to Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be named 'Kalyan Singh Marg', says UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya

NEW DELHI: The Uttar Pradesh government has announced that the main road leading to the Ram Janmabhoomi complex in Ayodhya will be named 'Kalyan Singh Marg' as a mark of respect to late BJP veteran and former chief minister.

The announcement was made by UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. The UP Deputy CM further said that a detailed proposal to name one road each in Lucknow, Prayagraj, Bulandshahr and Aligarh after Kalyan Singh would be submitted to the state government.

The announcement was made in the backdrop of demands by several BJP leaders for naming the Aligarh airport after Kalyan Singh. State’s Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath too had said that a Cabinet meeting would soon be held to discuss the matter.

BJP stalwart Kalyan Singh died on Saturday night in Lucknow after a prolonged illness. He was 89.

The mortal remains of Kalyan Singh will be cremated at the Narora Ghat in Bulandshahr on Monday afternoon. "The funeral procession will begin from the stadium at 9 AM on Monday. After a brief halt at Atrauli, it will reach Dibai where the last rites will take place around 3 pm," Aligarh BJP MP Satish Gautam said, according to news agency IANS.

Chandrapal Singh, a close aide of the late leader, said, "He always chose Atrauli over Dibai, but maintained that Aligarh is his ‘Janambhoomi’ while Bulandshahr his 'karambhoomi'. Therefore, he is being cremated in Dibai."

Singh considered Dibai his `karambhoomi` because he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Bulandshahr once and twice to the state Assembly from Dibai constituency. Dibai is also the nearest Ganga ghat.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yogi Adityanath and other top BJP leaders had paid their last respects to Kalyan Singh in Lucknow.

Live TV