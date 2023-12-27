NEW DELHI: In a significant development, the Enforcement Directorate has named Robert Vadra in a chargesheet related to a money laundering case involving arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari. The central probe agency alleges Vadra's connection to a London property, terming it "proceeds of crime." This is also the first time that Robert Vadra has been named in a chargesheet filed in connection with a money laundering case by the ED.

Connections With Arms Dealer Sanjay Bhandari

The ED chargesheet reveals that Sanjay Bhandari held undisclosed foreign income and assets, including properties in London. CC Thampi and Sumit Chadha are implicated in the concealment and use of these "proceeds of crime." Thampi, identified as a "close associate" of Robert Vadra, played a role in renovating and occupying the London property mentioned in the chargesheet.

Money Laundering Cases Filed Against Vadra

The ED has initiated money laundering cases against Robert Vadra regarding the purchase of properties in London, totaling 1.9 million pounds. These acquisitions, along with others between 2005 and 2010, are allegedly linked to kickbacks received during a petroleum deal in 2009 under the UPA regime.

Haryana Land Deal, Bikaner Money Laundering Cases

Vadra faces accusations in a 2010 FIR related to the purchase and sale of land in Gurgaon, suggesting irregularities in pricing. Additionally, the ED registered a money laundering case in 2015, asserting that Vadra's company Skylight Hospitality engaged in illegal transactions concerning land in Bikaner meant for the rehabilitation of poor villages.

Fraud Cases, Allegations Of Favouritism

The Central Bureau of Investigation registered 18 fraud cases in 2017, with four involving companies linked to Robert Vadra. Furthermore, allegations were made in early 2002 that Vadra's family sought favors using their ties with the Nehru-Gandhi family, prompting inquiries into the matter.

Robert Vadra-DLF Land Deal

During the 2012 anti-corruption movement led by Arvind Kejriwal, serious accusations were made against Vadra, including "illegal" deals with real estate giant DLF. Kejriwal, now Delhi Chief Minister, alleged that DLF provided interest-free loans and discounted apartments, receiving undue favor from the Congress-led Haryana government.

Following the 2012 allegations, the BJP raised the Vadra-DLF land deal as a major issue in the 2014 Haryana assembly elections. CM Manohar Lal Khattar ordered an inquiry into the matter, with Vadra defending the transaction as a legitimate business deal.

This comprehensive overview highlights the various legal cases and controversies that have surrounded Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra over the years.