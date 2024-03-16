NewsIndia
ROHAN JAITLEY

Rohan Jaitley Appointed As Central Government Standing Counsel In Delhi High Court

Rohan Jaitley is a practising advocate and the son of Late Arun Jaitley, former BJP leader and former Union Finance Minister.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 16, 2024, 11:52 AM IST|Source: Bureau
The Central government has appointed Advocate Rohan Jaitley as its Standing Counsel before the Delhi High Court. The engagements, effective immediately, have been made for a tenure of three years, commencing from the date of 13.03.2024. An order in this regard was issued by the Department of Legal Affairs, Ministry of Law and Justice, Government of India.

Recently, the President of India Droupadi Murmu has engaged Rohan Jaitley among others as Central Government Standing Counsels (CGSC) to represent before the Delhi High Court. Jaitley is a practising advocate and the son of Late Shri Arun Jaitley, former BJP leader and former Union Finance Minister.

Rohan Jaitley primarily practices before the Supreme Court of India and the Delhi High Court. He is also the President of the Delhi and District Cricket Association. He has done his law from India and Master's in Law from Cornell University.

