ROHIT ARYA

Rohit Arya, Former Madhya Pradesh High Court Judge Joins BJP

 Former judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, has officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This move comes nearly three months after his retirement from the judiciary.

 

Edited By: Medha Jha|Last Updated: Jul 14, 2024, 03:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Rohit Arya, Former Madhya Pradesh High Court Judge Joins BJP

Justice Rohit Arya, a former judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, has officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This move comes nearly three months after his retirement from the judiciary.
The former judge was welcomed into the BJP by the party's state unit chief, Dr. Raghavendra Sharma, during a program held in Bhopal. The announcement was reported by Bar & Bench, citing local media sources.

 Judicial Career

Justice Arya was appointed to the Madhya Pradesh High Court on September 12, 2013, and became a permanent judge on March 26, 2015. Throughout his tenure, he presided over several high-profile cases.

One of the significant cases under Justice Arya's jurisdiction involved comedians Munawar Faruqui and Nalin Yadav. In 2021, he denied them bail after they were accused of hurting religious sentiments and violating Covid-19 protocols during a New Year event in Indore. 

In his ruling, Justice Arya highlighted the importance of maintaining harmony and the spirit of brotherhood, asserting that the state must work to prevent the pollution of societal coexistence by negative forces.
The Supreme Court later intervened in this case, granting bail to Faruqui and overturning the high court's order.

