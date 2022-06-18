Role model for country: Sadhguru as he launches Green India Challenge 5.0

Telangana: Spiritual Guru Jaggi Vasudev on Saturday launched the Green India Challenge 5.0 in Hyderabad. While addressing the event he said that the ‘Telangana Ku Harita Haram’ and Green India Challenge stood as role models in the country and urged all the other states should accept the challenge. Warning against indiscriminate use of chemicals, Vasudev said “ These pesticides will destroy the Earth and it will be a big threat to the future generations. There is no alternative to Earth and Soil.”

As part of the Save Soil movement, Vasudev started his journey to Bengaluru from Hyderabad on Thursday. The spiritual guru planted saplings at Golluru forest areas at Shamshabad and declared the launching of the Green India Challenge- 5.0.

Green India Challenge founder and MP J Santosh Kumar, Ministers -A Indrakaran Reddy, Sabitha Indra Reddy, Satyawati Rathod, MP- Ranjit Reddy, MLA – Prakash Goud, MLCs-Naveen Kumar, Shambhipur Raju and D Vittal also participated and planted saplings. State Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy presented a report on Telangana Ku Haritha Haram and explained the government’s endeavour to increase Green cover in the state.

Vasudev praised Santosh Kumar for taking up the big task of the plantation programme and playing a role model for the youth. He asserted the need to educate people about the importance of the conservation of Nature and the Environment. The goal of the Green India Challenge and Save oil are the same ie. Protection of the Earth, he added.

Later, Santosh Kumar said that with the inspiration of Telangana Ku haritha haram , the brainchild of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, he launched the Green India challenge four years ago to spread the awareness of greenery across the country. He expressed gratitude to all for making a big success of every programme taken up under the Green India Challenge. He felt happy on receiving blessings from Sadguru and he will launch some more innovative programmes in the future.

On the lines of the Yadadri model plantation, the Green India challenge with the support of the Telangana State Forest department has taken up the task of improving green cover by grooming biog plants in Golluru where the forest-covered depleted. In the first phase, the fencing of 900 acres of forest area was already completed. To revive the forest cover, 10, 000 big saplings have been planted at one go under Green India Challenge 5.0. Sadguru, his supporters, Isha foundation members, school students and locals also participated in a big number in the plantation programme.

CMO Special Secretary Bhupal Reddy, Special Chief Secretary to Forest Shanti Kumari, OSD Priyanka Verghese, , PCCF head of forest force RM Dobrial, Additional PCCF Sunitha Bhagawat, Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stefen Ravindra, Rangareddy DFO Janaki Ram, Green India Challenge representatives Raghava, Karunakar Reddy and others were also present.