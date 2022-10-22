RPSC Recruitment 2022: Food Safety Officer post on offer, check eligibility, pay scale and more rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC Food Safety Officer Recruitment 2022: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has invited applications for the recruitment of Food Safety Officers. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for 200 Food Safety Officer posts on the official website of RPSC- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates will be able to apply for the posts on the official website from November 1, 2022.

Rajasthan Food Safety Officer Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Commencement of online application process: November 1, 2022

Last date to apply for RPSC Food Safety Officer posts: November 30, 2022

Rajasthan Food Safety Officer Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

RPSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill up 200 posts of Food Safety Officers in Rajasthan.

RPSC Food Safety Officer Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification

Candidates having specific educational qualifications including a degree in Food Technology or Dairy technology or Biotechnology or Oil Technology or Agriculture Science or Veterinary Sciences or Bio-Chemistry or Microbiology or Masters Degree in Chemistry or Degree in Medicine can apply for RPSC Food Safety Officer Recruitment 2022. RPSC Food Safety Officer Recruitment Official Notification

Age limit

Candidates applying for RPSC Food Safety Officer Recruitment 2022 must be of 18-40 years of age as on January 1 , 2023.

RPSC Food Safety Officer Pay Scale

Candidates selected finally for Food Safety Officer will get the Pay Matrix Level L-11 (Grade Pay- 4200-)

RPSC Food Safety Officer Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Gen/OBC (Creamy layer)- Rs- 350

OBC(Noncreamy layer)/EWS- Rs 250

SC/ST/PWD- Rs 150

RPSC Food Safety Officer Exam

The competitive examination shall carry 150 marks for 150 Multiple Choice Type questions. There shall be one paper. Duration of Paper will be Two hours and Thirty Minutes. Negative marking shall be applicable in the evaluation of answers. For every wrong answer one-third of the marks prescribed for that particular question shall be deducted.