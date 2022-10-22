RPSC Recruitment 2022: Food Safety Officer post on offer, check eligibility, pay scale and more rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
RPSC is conducting a recruitment drive to fill up 200 posts of Food Safety Officers in Rajasthan, scroll down to check eligibility criteria, salary details and other important details.
RPSC Food Safety Officer Recruitment 2022: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has invited applications for the recruitment of Food Safety Officers. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for 200 Food Safety Officer posts on the official website of RPSC- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates will be able to apply for the posts on the official website from November 1, 2022.
Rajasthan Food Safety Officer Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
Commencement of online application process: November 1, 2022
Last date to apply for RPSC Food Safety Officer posts: November 30, 2022
Rajasthan Food Safety Officer Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details
RPSC Food Safety Officer Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria
Educational Qualification
Candidates having specific educational qualifications including a degree in Food Technology or Dairy technology or Biotechnology or Oil Technology or Agriculture Science or Veterinary Sciences or Bio-Chemistry or Microbiology or Masters Degree in Chemistry or Degree in Medicine can apply for RPSC Food Safety Officer Recruitment 2022. RPSC Food Safety Officer Recruitment Official Notification
Age limit
Candidates applying for RPSC Food Safety Officer Recruitment 2022 must be of 18-40 years of age as on January 1 , 2023.
RPSC Food Safety Officer Pay Scale
Candidates selected finally for Food Safety Officer will get the Pay Matrix Level L-11 (Grade Pay- 4200-)
RPSC Food Safety Officer Recruitment 2022: Application Fee
- Gen/OBC (Creamy layer)- Rs- 350
- OBC(Noncreamy layer)/EWS- Rs 250
- SC/ST/PWD- Rs 150
RPSC Food Safety Officer Exam
The competitive examination shall carry 150 marks for 150 Multiple Choice Type questions. There shall be one paper. Duration of Paper will be Two hours and Thirty Minutes. Negative marking shall be applicable in the evaluation of answers. For every wrong answer one-third of the marks prescribed for that particular question shall be deducted.
