RRB Group D Answer Key 2022 released at rrbcdg.gov.in, expected cutoff and more here
RRB Group D Answer Key 2022 is now available on the official websites of regional RRBs or rrbcdg.gov.in, scroll down for the direct link to download the answer key and cut off.
RRB Group D 2022 Cutoff Marks: The Railway Recruitment Board released the RRB Group D Answr Key 2022 today, October 14. Candidates who appeared for the RRB Grup D exam 2022 can now download the RRB Answer Key form the official website of regional RRBs or rrbcdg.gov.in.
Here's how to Download RRB Group D Answer Key 2022
- Visit the website of your regional RRB or rrbcdg.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the link to download RRC Group D Answer Key - 'CEN-RRC-01/2019 (PayLevel-1 Posts) : CBT Objection Tracker Weblink to view question-paper, responses, keys and raising of objections (if any) to questions/options/keys'
- Login into your account using your details
RRB Group D Expected Cut-Off Marks
RRB has conducted the Group D examination in 5 phases from August to October, 2022 and the dates of the release of the RRB Group D Result 2022 is not announced. As per trends, the board releases the result along with the Railway Group D cut-off marks. After analysing the exam experts have rolled out the expected RRB Group D cut off.
|RRB
|
Expected Cutoff
|RRB Ajmer
|
74-77
|RRB Allahabad
|
75-78
|RRB Ahemdabad
|
72-73
|RRB Bhopal
|
77-79
|RRB Bilaspur
|
72-73
|RRB Bhubaneswar
|
74-77
|RRB Chandigarh
|
76-79
|RRB Chennai
|
72-74
|
RRB Gorakhpur
|75-77
|
RRB Guwahati
|
79-81
|
RRB Kolkata
|
81-84
|
RRB Mumbai
|
69-72
|
RRB Patna
|
80-83
|
RRB Ranchi
|
78-80
|
RRB Secunderabad
|
70-74
Candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key can challenge the RRB Group D Answer key by raising objections from 15 October to 19 October 2022. Candidates will be required to Pay Rs 50 per question to submit their objection.
