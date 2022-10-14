RRB Group D Answer Key 2022 released at rrbcdg.gov.in, expected cutoff and more here

RRB Group D 2022 Cutoff Marks: The Railway Recruitment Board released the RRB Group D Answr Key 2022 today, October 14. Candidates who appeared for the RRB Grup D exam 2022 can now download the RRB Answer Key form the official website of regional RRBs or rrbcdg.gov.in.

Here's how to Download RRB Group D Answer Key 2022

Visit the website of your regional RRB or rrbcdg.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link to download RRC Group D Answer Key - 'CEN-RRC-01/2019 (PayLevel-1 Posts) : CBT Objection Tracker Weblink to view question-paper, responses, keys and raising of objections (if any) to questions/options/keys'

Login into your account using your details

RRB Group D Expected Cut-Off Marks

RRB has conducted the Group D examination in 5 phases from August to October, 2022 and the dates of the release of the RRB Group D Result 2022 is not announced. As per trends, the board releases the result along with the Railway Group D cut-off marks. After analysing the exam experts have rolled out the expected RRB Group D cut off.

RRB Expected Cutoff RRB Ajmer 74-77 RRB Allahabad 75-78 RRB Ahemdabad 72-73 RRB Bhopal 77-79 RRB Bilaspur 72-73 RRB Bhubaneswar 74-77 RRB Chandigarh 76-79 RRB Chennai 72-74 RRB Gorakhpur 75-77 RRB Guwahati 79-81 RRB Kolkata 81-84 RRB Mumbai 69-72 RRB Patna 80-83 RRB Ranchi 78-80 RRB Secunderabad 70-74

Candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key can challenge the RRB Group D Answer key by raising objections from 15 October to 19 October 2022. Candidates will be required to Pay Rs 50 per question to submit their objection.