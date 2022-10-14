NewsIndia
RRB Group D Answer Key 2022 released at rrbcdg.gov.in, expected cutoff and more here

RRB Group D Answer Key 2022 is now available on the official websites of regional RRBs or rrbcdg.gov.in, scroll down for the direct link to download the answer key and cut off.

 

Oct 14, 2022

RRB Group D 2022 Cutoff Marks: The Railway Recruitment Board released the RRB Group D Answr Key 2022 today, October 14. Candidates who appeared for the RRB Grup D exam 2022 can now download the RRB Answer Key form the official website of regional RRBs or rrbcdg.gov.in.

Here's how to Download RRB Group D Answer Key 2022

  • Visit the website of your regional RRB or rrbcdg.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link to download RRC Group D Answer Key - 'CEN-RRC-01/2019 (PayLevel-1 Posts) : CBT Objection Tracker Weblink to view question-paper, responses, keys and raising of objections (if any) to questions/options/keys'  
  • Login into your account using your details

RRB Group D Expected Cut-Off Marks

RRB has conducted the Group D examination in 5 phases from August to October, 2022 and the dates of the release of the RRB Group D Result 2022 is not announced. As per trends, the board releases the result along with the Railway Group D cut-off marks. After analysing the exam experts have rolled out the expected RRB Group D cut off.

RRB

Expected Cutoff

RRB Ajmer

74-77

RRB  Allahabad

75-78

RRB  Ahemdabad

72-73

RRB  Bhopal

77-79

RRB  Bilaspur

72-73

RRB  Bhubaneswar

74-77

RRB  Chandigarh

76-79

RRB  Chennai

72-74

RRB Gorakhpur

 

75-77

RRB  Guwahati

79-81

RRB  Kolkata

81-84

RRB  Mumbai

69-72

RRB  Patna

80-83

RRB  Ranchi

78-80

RRB  Secunderabad

70-74

Candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key can challenge the RRB Group D Answer key by raising objections from 15 October to 19 October 2022. Candidates will be required to Pay Rs 50 per question to submit their objection.

 

