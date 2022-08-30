NewsIndia
RRB GROUP D 2022

RRB Group D Phase 3 Exam City Slips releasing TODAY at rrbcdg.gov.in- Here’s how to download

RRB Group D Phase 3 Exam 2022: Eligible candidates can download the Exam City Slip, and admit card by visiting the official website of RRB at rrbcdg.gov.in, scroll down for more information.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 09:13 AM IST|Source: Bureau

RRB Group D Phase 3 Exam 2022: The exam city and date link will be activated today on August 30 according to the official statement. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is all set to conduct the RRB Group D Phase 3 Computer Based Test(CBT) exam from September 08 to September 19, 2022. Candidates can download it by going to the board's website, rrbcdg.gov.in.

“The link for viewing the Exam City & Date will be made live latest by 19:00 Hrs. on 30.08.2022 and the link for downloading of Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made live latest by 14:00 Hrs. on 01.09.2022 on the official websites of all RRBs,” RRB in an official notification said.

RRB Group D Phase 3 exam: Here’s how to download

  • Visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board at rrbcdg.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “RRB Group D Phase 3 exam city and date link.”
  • Enter the login credentials if required.
  • Your RRB Group D Phase 3 exam city and date will appear on the screen.

RRB Group D Phase 3 exam; download the official notice here

The downloading of e-call letters will begin four days prior to the exam date specified in the exam city and date intimation link, per the comprehensive notification. Phase-3 will be held in various cities all over India for a group comprising Four (4) RRCs namely RRCs: East Coast Railway (Bhubaneswar), Northeast Frontier Railway (Guwahati), Northern Railway (New Delhi), Southern Railway (Chennai).

 

