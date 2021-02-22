RRB Recruitment 2020-21: Railway Board to release answer key for Ministerial and Isolated Categories exam at 6 pm

New Delhi: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the answer key for the Computer Based Test (CBT) conducted for recruitment to various ministerial and isolated categories at 6 pm on Monday (February 22).

The exams were conducted between December 15, 2020, to December 18, 2020, and on January 7, 2021.

The answer key will be made available on the websites of RRBs. The link to view and challenge the answer key will be open from February 22 (6 pm) to February 28 (6 pm).

Candidates will able to raise objections to the answer key by paying a fee of Rs 50 per question. "In case the objection raised is found to be correct, the Fee Paid against such valid objections shall be refunded to the candidate," read the notification on the RRB website.

"The decision of RRBs on the objections raised shall be final and binding and no further correspondence shall be entertained from the candidates in the matter," it added.

How to check the answer key of RRB recruitment exam 2020-21?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the corresponding regional RRB

Step 2: Click on the link available to download the answer key

Step 3: A pdf file with answer keys will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download the answer key and match it with your responses

Step 5: Raise objection in case of any discrepancy in the answers

