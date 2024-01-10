'RSS-BJP Event’: Congress Says Won’t Attend Ram Temple Inauguration In Ayodhya

NEW DELHI: In a major political development, the Congress party on Wednesday said that it has decided to skip the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya slated to be held on January 22. The move, according to a party statement, is attributed to concerns over the event being strategically advanced for electoral gains by the BJP and RSS. ''The inauguration of the incomplete temple by the leaders of the BJP and the RSS has been brought forward for electoral gain,” the statement issued by the Congress party said.

Congress Leaders Decline Invitation

The statement emphasized the Congress party's commitment to upholding the 2019 Supreme Court judgment while respecting the sentiments of millions who hold Lord Ram in high regard. Notable party figures, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, have gracefully declined the invitation, characterizing the event as distinctly aligned with the RSS and BJP.

Here is the statement of Shri @Jairam_Ramesh, General Secretary (Communications), Indian National Congress. pic.twitter.com/JcKIEk3afy — Congress (@INCIndia) January 10, 2024

Sonia, Kharge, Chowdhury On The Guest List

Previously invited to the consecration ceremony on January 22, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, and Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury were individually extended invitations. The ongoing invitation process is expected to include former prime ministers Manmohan Singh and HD Deve Gowda, along with various other opposition leaders in the coming days.

Diverse Guest List Raises Eyebrows

While the heads of major national political parties have received invitations, chief ministers and governors are notably absent from the list, despite their party leadership roles. The inclusive guest list features figures from various domains, including spiritual leaders, actors, industrialists, and heads of temples like Kashi Vishwanath and Vaishno Devi.

Advani, Joshi Invited Amid Health Concerns

In a notable move, the Vishva Hindu Parishad has extended invitations to BJP veterans LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, key figures from the '90s Ram Mandir movement. Both leaders, now in their nineties, expressed their intent to participate, contingent on their health conditions.

PM Modi To Attend Idol Installation

The grand ceremony is set to witness the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be attending the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla. Post the consecration ceremony, a 48-day Mandal Puja will commence from January 24, with public darshan of Ram Lalla open from January 23.