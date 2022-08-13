RSS changes profile pictures of social media accounts to national flag

New Delhi: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Saturday changed its social media display picture (DP) to national flag on its Twitter, Facebook and other social media accounts. The RSS was facing criticism over not featuring the national flag on its social media accounts after PM Modi's call, ahead of India's 75th Independence Day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged citizens of the country to use `tiranga` as their profile picture on social media accounts between August 2 and August 15.

"Celebrate the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence. Hoist the tricolour at every house. Raise national self-respect," Sangh said in a Twitter post.

The Congress party had launched an attack on RSS for not "hoisting the national flag" at its headquarters and not adhering to PM Modi's call. In a reply to it, the RSS said that it has already extended its support to the Centre's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' and the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' programmes.

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign was initiated as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', to commemorate India's 75th anniversary of Independence and will run till August 15. The Central government has urged people to hoist or display the tricolour in their homes from August 13 to 15 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's independence. A citizen, a private organization or an educational institution may hoist or display the National Flag on all days and occasions. There is no restriction on the timing of flag display. The government has amended the Flag Code of India to allow the tricolour to be displayed in the open and on individual houses or buildings day and night.

The Flag Code of India was earlier amended in December last year allowing the use of polyester, apart from cotton, wool, silk and khadi for making hand-spun, hand-woven and machine-made flags.