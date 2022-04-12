New Delhi: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale will launch a book titled `ABVP: Dhyeya Yatra` at Dr Ambedkar International Centre in the national capital on April 15. Former Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, RSS Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar, along with other dignitaries will participate in the programme to mark 75 years of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad.

Established on July 9, 1949, the ABVP has been playing its role in every movement related to public welfare in the last seven decades. Presently, it has over 3900 units and is active at 2331 contact points, and 21,00 educational campuses. With about 32 lakh workers, the ABVP has emerged as the most powerful student organization in the world today.

This book is an account of the indispensable role played by the youth organization in nation-building through its creative, agitational and representational role.

The book comprising two volumes talks about the establishment of ABVP, ideological commitment, the nature and evolution of the organization, the creative direction of the student movement, bold efforts in the national interest, its thoughts on national-educational and social issues, besides student leadership, their impact and global scenario.

Several special periods of history have been mentioned in this book in which youth have played a special role. Important historical events like the Kashmir period, Emergency, Bangladesh infiltration movement, chicken neck movement, and the problem of Naxalism have been mentioned in detail which can be witnessed in the current national discourse as well.

Many big names are included in the list of former ABVP workers. From the country`s Home Minister Amit Shah to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been part of the council. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Padma Shri Ashok Bhagat, J&K Governor Manoj Sinha, Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi and other prominent names of the country have been activists of the ABVP.

The curiosity about this book can be seen among all the present and former ABVP workers. Many veteran names along with guests are expected to be seen at the launch event.

The editor of the book, Manoj Kant, said, "This book is a treatise of 70 years of the history of ABVP, which the scholars will be able to use for their research on the student movement. The book also talks about how changes came in the education sector from time to time and the role played by the council...... the young generation should read it to know how the generations have contributed towards the nation-building through their dedicated efforts."

