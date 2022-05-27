Rubaiya Sayeed, daughter of former Home Minister and Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister late Mufti Mohammed Sayeed has been summoned by a CBI court pertaining to a case related to convicted terrorist Yasin Malik. She has been asked to appear before the court on July 15, PTI reported quoting officials.

For the unversed, Sayeed was kidnapped by Kashmiri militants in 1989, five days after her father became the first Muslim Minister of Home Affairs. The militants had demanded the release of five arrested terrorists in return for Rubaiya’s release. With no other option, the government had accepted their demand and freed them

(This is a developing story)