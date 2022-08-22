Russia detains IS suicide bomber plotting TERRORIST ATTACK in India
The arrested Islamic State suicide bomber was planning to target the top political leaders of the ruling side in India, the Russian Federal Security Service said in a statement.
- An IS suicide bomber has been detained in Russia
- The Russian agency said that he was plotting a TERRORIST ATTACK in India
- The arrested IS suicide bomber was also targeting top political leaders of the ruling side
Moscow: The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) on Monday said that its officers had detained a suicide bomber, a member of the Islamic State terrorist group, who was plotting a terrorist attack against one of India`s leadership elite, Russian news agency Sputnik reported.
"Russia`s FSB identified and detained a member of the Islamic State international terrorist organization banned in Russia, a native of a country in the Central Asian region, who planned to commit a terrorist act by blowing himself up against one of the representatives of the ruling circles of India," the authority said in a statement.
The detained was recruited by one of the IS leaders as a suicide bomber in Turkey, the statement added. Islamic State and all its manifestations have been notified as Terrorist Organization and included in the First Schedule to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 by the Central Government.
According to Home Ministry, IS is using various internet-based social media platforms to propagate its ideology. Cyberspace is being closely watched in this regard by the agencies concerned and action is taken as per law.
