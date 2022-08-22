NewsIndia
IS SUICIDE BOMBER

Russia detains IS suicide bomber plotting TERRORIST ATTACK in India

The arrested Islamic State suicide bomber was planning to target the top political leaders of the ruling side in India, the Russian Federal Security Service said in a statement.

Edited By:  Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 01:53 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • An IS suicide bomber has been detained in Russia
  • The Russian agency said that he was plotting a TERRORIST ATTACK in India
  • The arrested IS suicide bomber was also targeting top political leaders of the ruling side

Trending Photos

Russia detains IS suicide bomber plotting TERRORIST ATTACK in India

Moscow: The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) on Monday said that its officers had detained a suicide bomber, a member of the Islamic State terrorist group, who was plotting a terrorist attack against one of India`s leadership elite, Russian news agency Sputnik reported.

"Russia`s FSB identified and detained a member of the Islamic State international terrorist organization banned in Russia, a native of a country in the Central Asian region, who planned to commit a terrorist act by blowing himself up against one of the representatives of the ruling circles of India," the authority said in a statement.

The detained was recruited by one of the IS leaders as a suicide bomber in Turkey, the statement added. Islamic State and all its manifestations have been notified as Terrorist Organization and included in the First Schedule to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 by the Central Government. 

According to Home Ministry, IS is using various internet-based social media platforms to propagate its ideology. Cyberspace is being closely watched in this regard by the agencies concerned and action is taken as per law. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Understand 'management of life' from Shri Krishna
DNA Video
DNA: When will 'thug' bond of pharma company-doctors break?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is AAP scared if the liquor policy is right?
DNA Video
DNA: Special report on the country's unclaimed treasure
DNA Video
DNA: Why so much ruckus over Sanna Marin's party?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: AAP's 'addiction of power' on new liquor policy?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Doctors' hearts swing On Dolo?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 19, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Putin offers Russian mothers money to have 10 children
DNA Video
DNA: Taiwan really isn't afraid of China?