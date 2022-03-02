Russia to probe death of Indian student in Ukraine’s Kharkiv: Envoy

New Delhi: Russia will probe the death of the 21-year-old Indian medical student in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, Russian Ambassador-designate to India Denis Alipov said on Wednesday (March 2), PTI reported.

Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, hailing from Chalageri in the Haveri district of Karnataka, was a fourth-year medical student at the Kharkiv National Medical University, who died in intense shelling in Kharkiv on Tuesday.

Speaking at a media briefing, Alipov said, "I want to express our sympathy to the family of Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar and to the entire Indian nation over the tragedy.”

"Russia will do everything it possibly can to ensure the safety of Indian citizens in the areas of intense conflict...And a proper investigation of this unfortunate incident," the Russian envoy added.

Thanking India for its "balanced" position on Russia's conflict with Ukraine, the envoy assured Moscow's support in the evacuation of stranded Indian nationals in Ukraine."We are strategic allies with India. We are grateful to India for its balanced position displayed at the UN. India understands the depth of this crisis," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Alipov informed that India has requested Russia for the emergency evacuation of its citizens stranded in Ukraine through Russian territory. Further, Alipov said that Russia is in touch with Indian authorities concerning the evacuation of Indian nationals stranded in Kharkiv and other areas of eastern Ukraine. "We have received India`s requests for emergency evacuation of all those stranded there through the Russian territory. We are actively working on all ways and means to launch such an operation and provide a humanitarian corridor for evacuation of the people there," he assured.

Following Naveen’s death, India had asked the envoys of both Russia and Ukraine to ensure "urgent safe passage" to Indian nationals who remain in Kharkiv and other conflict zones.

According to Naveen's friends, he had gone out to buy some groceries and was waiting in a line at a shop when he was hit, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had told on Tuesday, adding the circumstances are not absolutely clear.

