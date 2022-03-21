Russian President Vladimir Putin ‘miscalculated’ his invasion of Ukraine, says Austrian FM Alexander Schallenberg

NEW DELHI: Austrian Minister for European and International Affairs Alexander Schallenberg, who is on India visit, has said that Russian President Putin "miscalculated" his invasion of Ukraine. Putin possibly thought “Ukrainians won’t put up a fight, and that the West won't react strongly," the Austrian FM added.

The Austrian FM, who met External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Sunday, is the first European Foreign Minister to visit Delhi since the Russian invasion started on 24th February.

Thank you very much for the warm welcome - I‘m happy to be back! https://t.co/p3WDQrZfCi pic.twitter.com/1YHcDR3khT — Alexander Schallenberg (@a_schallenberg) March 20, 2022

Speaking to Zee Media on the Austrian 'model of neutrality' for Ukraine, Schallenberg said, "This is something Ukrainians themselves have to decide and we have to respect their own decision." There were reports of the Kremlin proposing an Austria, Sweden model for Ukraine.

When asked about French President Macron proposing EU army, FM said, " Austria by the constitution is a neutral country we could not prevent such a development but might not be part of EU army at the end because that is the core issue of being neutral". During the Delhi visit, the Austrian FM is accompanied by a large business delegation.

Here are the excerpts of the Austrian FM's interview with Zee Media -

Zee Media: What brings you here to Delhi amid the geopolitical turmoil we are witnessing?

Alexander Schallenberg: I am happy to be here, I grew up here in India Its a sort of homecoming to a certain degree. And secondly, we have something we thought was never possible, we have war again in Europe and we have a brutal invasion of Russia in Ukraine and this is a country actually neighbouring Austria. Seen from Vienna, the capital of Austria, the border of Ukraine is closer than the westernmost part of the country and we are not a big country. As you said, we are witnessing an earthquake, tectonic shifts are taking place and while witnessing that we have to realize that we have to not only focus on Ukraine, this is not a European war, the shock waves will be felt all around the globe, also in South Asia, also in India. India has been a key partner in a very geopolitically important region and we have to look into the Indo pacific region, what is going on here, what is China doing to take out of this conflict we have seen as a message and I believe politics won’t be same in next coming years.

Zee Media: You met with India's External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, what were the key focus areas? and I believe Ukraine was the major component of discussion?

Alexander Schallenberg: Yes, we discussed obviously the situation going on in Europe, possible impact in Asia and India in particular, but we also discussed regional issues. I had to spend the last couple of days in Pakistan. This is a very important region, it is an important region worldwide, a key region if you want stability in the wider Asian region. We discussed bilateral issues too, I am accompanied by a larger business delegation and believe there is the huge potential between Austria and India business-wise. The aim of the whole trip is to put Austria more firmly on the political and economic map of India and vice versa, to put India more firmly on our political and economic map, in Austria.

Thanks to my Indian counterpart @DrSJaishankar for the excellent discussion on further strengthening our bilateral relations and economic cooperation. Also spoke about regional security issues, incl. in the #IndoPacific, and the global implications of #Russia’s war in #Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/DFeu8AI5ty — Alexander Schallenberg (@a_schallenberg) March 20, 2022

Zee Media: How do you India's stance when it comes to the Ukraine crisis?

Alexander Schallenberg: For us, this is something that is happening in the neighbourhood, its a shock basically. We thought this won't happen again, we see tanks moving into, the country invading it. I believe everybody has to realize that it is a frontal attack on international security architecture. We have been building after the 2nd world war and after the fall of the iron curtain. This is something that will leave nobody indifferent because everybody will be touched.

Zee Media: Ukraine, Russian side have discussed an Austrian model of neutrality? What’s your reaction to it?

Alexander Schallenberg: Yes, it worked for us, I have to say. The Indian audience might not know but Austria after the 2nd world war was occupied for 10 years by the allies, meaning the Brits, The Americans, The French and the Red Army, the Soviet Union at that time. We managed to get a treaty and declared ourselves self-neutral and everybody pulled out as a consequence. But this was unique to Austria, every country, people have to take own path and I have to say Ukrainians are struggling the fighting, the courage is impressive and I think you have to be very careful to suggest to them, at this moment when they are being attacked from outside, listen guys get neutral and everything will be over, this is something Ukrainians themselves have to decide and we have to respect their own decision.

Zee Media: France's President Macron has suggested an EU army, your take on it?

Alexander Schallenberg: If you look at the history of European integration, at the beginning of history there was a deal of having a defence union, including possibly an EU Army but this idea has never dissipated, never disappeared and what we are witnessing now, you can call it a geopolitical shock for Europe. We have been a very peaceful force focused on economic affairs but in the last 2 to 3 weeks, we have taken a geopolitical stance, which I believe will not go away. And yes to be more resilient as far as military means are concerned is a topic which is very much in present, upfront in political debate and yes we have seen countries like Germany, and even Austria has decided to increase defence spending. That is an immediate reaction to the situation in Ukraine. EU Army could be at the very end of this development. For us, a neutral country, Austria by the constitution is a neutral country we could not prevent such a development but might not be part of the EU army at the end because that is a core issue of being neutral.

Zee Media: And I think you haven’t allowed weapons to be transferred to Ukraine from your territory...

Alexander Schallenberg: We have allowed it, we have a system that is there is an international decision ether by the EU, by OECD, or by the UN then we can allow transfer through Austrian territory. We have a foreign policy decision by the European Union, so we are not preventing any kind of transport. As far as politically we are concerned, Austria is not neutral. We are neutral in military terms, we are not neutral politically. We have never been since 1955, we know exactly where we stand, we are on the side of international law, humanitarian law, and rules-based international order.

Zee Media: Lot of worry for China in Asia, in India, an aggressive China. Do you see the impact of the Ukraine crisis in the India pacific and what can Austria do to strengthen the vision?

Alexander Schallenberg: I believe what we are witnessing is the fact is Putin miscalculated. He thought Ukrainians won’t put up a fight, and he thought the west won't react strongly, well he was wrong on both accounts. I believe the west is standing together so strongly, the US, Canada, Australia and the EU and other countries, the like-minded country has a very strong message for everybody on the planet, that is you attack rules-based order, we won’t stand ideally and simply watch and there will be a reaction.

Zee Media: You are here in Delhi, after 15 years of a visit by the Austrian foreign minister, how will your visit strengthen the ties?

Alexander Schallenberg: I am extremely pleased because I am accompanied by nearly 20 business people and will conclude contracts. This is something, the visit will have very concrete results and Austrian business can bring a lot to India, on green technologies, infrastructure, railroads, we are top leaders in the planet, we have hidden champions and we have a very mutually beneficial relationship which could be strengthened and increased in next couple of years. The last time, 15 years ago when an Austrian foreign minister visited India, I was part of the delegation, I was then the spokesperson of the minister and changes are impressive, to the better. I have a soft spot for India, that is obvious, I am seeing the progress and I believe Austria companies, cultural wise we could be part of this development in this beautiful country.

Zee Media: You said you have soft spot for India, and you grew up in India, can you talk about this?

Alexander Schallenberg: As a very small kid, I spent 5 years here and left at the age of 9 but that is sufficient to get flavour, feeling, the colours, the smell, taste and so on. And I had the opportunity to visit some of the places I have been playing as a kid, and luckily they remain unchanged like the Lodi Garden where I played as a kid. Its a homecoming to a certain degree and this is a country that has been very attached.

